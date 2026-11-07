Kerala PSC Chairman Baiju Summoned Again In Exam Fraud Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (IANS) The Crime Branch SIT has issued a fresh notice to Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman M.R. Baiju, directing him to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday in connection with the Planning Board examination fraud.

If he complies with the notice, it will be the second time Baiju faces questioning by the SIT.

The move comes amid suspicions that certain unilateral decisions allegedly taken by the PSC chairman may have contributed to irregularities in the conduct and evaluation of the examination.

Baiju had earlier declined to appear for questioning, stating that he would do so only after the Kerala High Court passes an order in the case, which is pending before it.

However, the SIT maintains that the High Court has neither stayed the investigation nor restrained the agency from questioning him. The SIT has pointed out that the High Court had directed that the investigation should not be delayed indefinitely.

The latest notice directs Baiju to appear at the Crime Branch office on Tuesday. The SIT has indicated that it may inform the High Court if he fails to comply with the summons.

The investigation has also turned its focus on the role of senior PSC officials in the alleged irregularities.

Additional Secretary R. Hari, who was earlier arrested in connection with the case, has told investigators he had no role in the omission of 10 questions from the valuation process in the Planning Board examination.

According to his statement, responsibility for the valuation process rested with retired Deputy Secretary Satheesh, and he was unaware that the questions had been excluded from evaluation.

However, the Crime Branch is not convinced by his explanation. The SIT suspects that the chairman's unilateral decisions were at the root of the irregularities.

Statements given by PSC members reportedly indicated that Baiju himself selected the panel that prepared the questions as well as those entrusted with evaluating the answer scripts.

The members also told the investigators that the chairman had made unilateral interventions in the examination process.

The fresh notice to Baiju assumes significance as the SIT continues to question officials and examine the decision-making process behind the alleged manipulation of the examination.