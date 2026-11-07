Maoist Carrying Rs 10 Lakh Bounty Arrested By Maharashtra ATS In Thane

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh announced by the Jharkhand Police from the Thakurli area of Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out after senior ATS officials received Intelligence inputs that a Maoist wanted by the Jharkhand Police, with a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his capture, was hiding in the Thakurli area, officials said.

Acting on the information, the ATS instructed the unit concerned to verify the inputs and initiate appropriate action, they added.

Following the verification, the Maharashtra ATS apprehended Sanjay Sarju Yadav, alias Godaram Yadav, aged 45.

According to the ATS officials, the accused is a native of Devgan village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chhatarpur police station in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

He is reportedly a Zonal Committee member of a Maoist organisation.

During questioning, Yadav disclosed that he had been staying in the Thakurli area for the past 10 days while evading the authorities, investigators said.

After apprehending him, the Maharashtra ATS handed him over to the Jharkhand Police, which subsequently placed him under formal arrest, officials stated.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Police have issued a statewide security alert directing Superintendents of Police (SPs) to step up surveillance following recent resurgences in Maoist activity.

Authorities ordered heightened vigilance across districts after reports of renewed movement and activity by CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Earlier in October, security forces neutralised sub-zonal commander Kunwar Manjhi alias Sahdeo Manjhi in Jharkhand.

In July this year, 16 Naxalites surrendered in Ranchi, including regional commander Santosh Mahto, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh.

Security forces are continuously working to eliminate the Maoist network from India. Earlier this year, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India is largely freed from Left-Wing Extremism (Naxalism) following targeted security operations and major surrender initiatives.