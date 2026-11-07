Sally Field Says Turning 80 Feels Like 79, 'But With A Lot More Wine'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sally Field offered a humorous take on ageing as she shared that turning 80 so far feels just like being 79, albeit with "a lot more wine".

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself holding a glass and a wine bottle. She added a witty note about embracing life and growing older.

“So far, 80 feels like 79...but with a lot more wine,” Field added as the caption.

Sally Margaret is known for her roles on screen and stage, she has received various accolades including two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and four Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for two British Academy Film Awards and a Tony Award.

She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014, the National Medal of Arts in 2014, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2023.

She earned two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her portrayals as a union organizer in Norma Rae and a mother struggling during the Great Depression in Places in the Heart.

She was Oscar-nominated for playing Mary Todd Lincoln in Lincoln. She also starred in Smokey and the Bandit, Smokey and the Bandit II, Absence of Malice, Murphy's Romance, Steel Magnolias, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Forrest Gump. The actress played Aunt May in The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel.

On television, she gained stardom for her television roles in the sitcoms Gidget and The Flying Nun. She won four Primetime Emmy Awards for her performances in the NBC film Sybil, the medical drama ER, Brothers & Sisters and the film Remarkably Bright Creatures.

She was last seen in Remarkably Bright Creatures, a 2026 comedy-drama film directed by Olivia Newman.

It is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt. The film stars Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black-D'Elia, and Colm Meaney, with Alfred Molina providing the voice of Marcellus the octopus.

Its plot follows Tova Sullivan, an elderly janitor, who takes young drifter Cameron under her wing, with their deepening connection being observed and solidified by a giant Pacific octopus.