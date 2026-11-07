Pakistani Police Kill Two Militants During Operation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
(MENAFN) Two “terrorists,” including an alleged suicide bomber, were killed and another was wounded during a police operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said Wednesday.
The operation took place in Lakki Marwat district after police received intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.
According to police, members of the group identified as “Fitna al-Khawarij” opened fire on security personnel, prompting officers to return fire and kill two suspects. A third militant escaped despite sustaining injuries.
Pakistani security authorities use the designation “Fitna al-Khawarij” for militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said the operation had prevented a “large-scale terrorist attempt” by eliminating the militants.
The operation took place in Lakki Marwat district after police received intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.
According to police, members of the group identified as “Fitna al-Khawarij” opened fire on security personnel, prompting officers to return fire and kill two suspects. A third militant escaped despite sustaining injuries.
Pakistani security authorities use the designation “Fitna al-Khawarij” for militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said the operation had prevented a “large-scale terrorist attempt” by eliminating the militants.
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