US Marine Dies During Military Training In Okinawa
(MENAFN) A US Marine died on Tuesday following an incident during a military training exercise on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, according to reports citing the 3rd Marine Division.
"We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Marine," the division said in a statement, adding that an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
The incident took place at Marine Corps Camp Schwab in northern Okinawa, a facility hosting a significant portion of the approximately 50,000 US troops stationed in Japan under a bilateral defense treaty.
The Marine's identity has not yet been released. Officials are waiting until 24 hours after the service member's next of kin have been notified, in accordance with Pentagon procedures.
The 3rd Marine Division oversees several major units based in Okinawa, including the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion and Headquarters Battalion.
Authorities have not provided further information about the training activity involved in the incident.
"We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Marine," the division said in a statement, adding that an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
The incident took place at Marine Corps Camp Schwab in northern Okinawa, a facility hosting a significant portion of the approximately 50,000 US troops stationed in Japan under a bilateral defense treaty.
The Marine's identity has not yet been released. Officials are waiting until 24 hours after the service member's next of kin have been notified, in accordance with Pentagon procedures.
The 3rd Marine Division oversees several major units based in Okinawa, including the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion and Headquarters Battalion.
Authorities have not provided further information about the training activity involved in the incident.
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