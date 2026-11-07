Heavy Rain Forecast For Tamil Nadu For Next Two Days Eight Districts On Alert For Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days, with eight districts likely to experience intense showers on Sunday, coinciding with Deepavali celebrations.

According to the weather department, a trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala region towards south interior Karnataka is influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The RMC said isolated places in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, November 7.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected in these areas.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds has been forecast in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts.

Similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, besides Puducherry and Karaikal. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may experience isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather department has warned that rainfall activity could intensify on Sunday, November 8, when Deepavali will be celebrated across the state.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in eight districts - Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

These districts could also experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, potentially affecting outdoor festivities and travel during the festival.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Erode, Madurai, Dindigul, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts, besides Puducherry.

The forecast indicates that coastal and southern districts could experience relatively widespread rainfall during the festival period, while several interior districts may receive intermittent showers.

Light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is also likely at isolated places elsewhere in Tamil Nadu. With Deepavali celebrations approaching, the forecast assumes significance as millions of people prepare for festival-related travel, shopping and outdoor activities.

The weather department's warning highlights the possibility of lightning and gusty winds alongside rainfall during the two-day period.