Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Maatrubhumi - 'Not An Anti-China Film', Denies Government Pressure

'Maatrubhoomi' is not an anti-China film, Salman Khan addresses govt pressure rumors

Salman Khan's much awaited Bollywood film 'Maatrubhoomi' is creating quite a stir. Rums about the film's story, its name change and delayed release have been circulating. However, the superstar addressed these rumors and clarified that the movie is not anti-China nor was there any pressure from the government for them to make changes to the story. The actor emphasized that everything is complete fake news. He went on to explain that the film revolves around pain felt by soldiers and the hardships faced by their families.

We are not targeting anyone: Salman Khan

During a promotional event, Salman Khan, looked frustrated with the rumors that the movie is anti-China. He made it clear that the movie isn't a propaganda piece but a war story.

"When a soldier takes a bullet in a war, the pain doesn't just hit him; it breaks his mother too. That is the real emotion we are showing on screen. We don't want to disrespect any country. The idea that our film will ruin relations between two nations is just nonsense. The Chinese army won't attack us just because they watched my movie, just like our army doesn't attack after watching a Jackie Chan flick," he said.

Did the government pressure you to change the story?

He also addressed the rumors that the government pressured them to change the story. The actor denied these rumors and explained that there is no truth to this. He went on to explain that the movie doesn't target any particular country and focuses on the hardships faced by soldiers from both sides and the anxiety and emotions felt by their families.

He explained that the movie doesn't just focus on the soldiers but the trauma felt by those who are waiting for them.

No scenes were cut by the Censor Board!

Salman went on to explain that the movie was delayed due to needing more time to get the high quality visuals and VFX correct. Chitrangada Singh also suffered an injury during filming.

However, he happily explained that no scenes were cut by the Central Board of Film Certification. "No scene has been cut from the movie. We have received a clean U/A certificate. A huge thanks to the ministries and Censor Board for their support," he said.

'Battle of Galwan Valley' has been changed to 'Maatrubhoomi'

The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films originally had the title 'Battle of Galwan Valley'. However, the team decided to change the name to 'Maatrubhoomi', inspired by a song lyric.

Salman also didn't mind that the budget increased. He explained that the focus is on providing the audience with a high-quality cinematic experience.

Salman Khan's honest comments have cleared up any controversy around the movie being anti-China and government pressure. With a great war story, sacrifice by soldiers and intense emotions felt by their families 'Maatrubhoomi' is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 4th. All eyes are on the trailer release and big day!