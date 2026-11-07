E20 Petrol Row: IOC, BPCL, HPCL Reject Karnataka's '30% Ethanol' Claim, Question Testing Method

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the three public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), said they have taken note of the press release issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Government of Karnataka, and disputed the Karnataka government's claim that petrol sold at certain retail outlets contained 26-31% ethanol, saying their quality checks across the country found blending levels within prescribed limits.

All 893 petrol samples tested in 27 states and Union Territories, according to the three oil marketing corporations (OMCs), met the recommended ethanol percentage range of 19–21%. Among them were 56 samples from Karnataka that had ethanol levels ranging from 19% to 20%, with an average of 19.30%.

The firms claimed in a joint statement that "the claims, as reported, are not supported by testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures."

The OMCs questioned the sampling and testing methodology adopted during Karnataka's October exercise, saying samples were reportedly collected without their representatives. They also raised concerns over the use of a third-party laboratory rather than one specified under the applicable Control Order.

The companies claimed that there was insufficient technical information in the laboratory certifications to independently confirm the indicated ethanol levels.

Claims of Rs 62,000 crore in customer mileage losses and Rs 39,000 crore in vehicle repair expenses, totaling Rs 1.01 lakh crore, were also contested by the OMCs. They referenced technical studies showing mileage losses of 3-6% in some other vehicles and 1-2% in E20-calibrated vehicles.

For independent verification by an authorized laboratory, the firms have requested entire laboratory results, sampling data, and counterpart samples from Karnataka. They stated that any variation found using the recommended testing methods would be dealt with in accordance with the relevant regulations.