Mick Jagger Shares Memories Of His Visit To Jodhpur RIFF Festival

Mick Jagger Celebrates Visit to India

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared memories of his recent India visit, expressing his appreciation for the country while serving as the international patron of the Jodhpur RIFF (Rajasthan International Folk Festival). Taking to his official Instagram account, the legendary musician posted a carousel from his visit, showing him dressed in a white T-shirt, blue trousers and a sunhat against a traditional Indian backdrop. Alongside the photograph, Jagger shared a message, writing, "Always an honour to visit India as a patron for Jodhpur RIFF Music Festival." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger)

The post received warm responses from fans and fellow artists, with many welcoming the rock icon back to India and celebrating his contribution to global music. Jagger's post follows the 20th edition of the Jodhpur RIFF, a five-day roots music festival held from October 22 to 26, 2026.

About the Jodhpur RIFF Festival

The festival was organised around the full moon of Sharad Purnima, with performances taking place at and around Jodhpur's iconic Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada. The 2026 edition featured sunrise and sunset performances, international collaborations and a diverse lineup of musicians. Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh delivered a closing performance at dawn. The international artist roster included Filipino-Murrawarri musician DOBBY, Colombian producer Killabeatmaker, Polish vocalist Karolina Cicha and multi-Grammy-winning producer Printz Board.

Festival Mission and Patrons

The Rajasthan International Folk Festival, popularly known as Jodhpur RIFF, is a not-for-profit initiative organised under the Mehrangarh Museum Trust. Endorsed by UNESCO as a "Peoples' Platform for Creativity and Sustainable Development", the festival aims to preserve traditional musical heritage and provide international exposure to regional folk musicians. It particularly highlights the musical traditions of Rajasthan's Langa and Manganiyar communities, bringing their performances to audiences from across the world. While HH Gaj Singh II of Marwar-Jodhpur serves as the festival's chief patron, Mick Jagger has supported the initiative as its international patron. (ANI)

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