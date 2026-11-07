Bhopal Sanitation Workers End Three-Day Strike After Talks With CM

Bhopal Sanitation Workers End Three-Day Strike

Municipal sanitation workers in Bhopal called off their three-day strike and resumed work following talks with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assured them of action on their demands, including an increase in wages and regularisation of services. Speaking to ANI, Magan Jhanjhot, state president of the sanitation workers' organisation, said on Friday that the strike, which began on November 3, was called off after discussions with the Chief Minister and senior officials of the state government and municipal administration. He said the workers had been holding protests and had stopped working during the strike. Over the past two to three days, they had held discussions with Minister Krishna Gaur, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, the district magistrate, the municipal corporation commissioner and other officials.

"Our strike, which had been going on since the 3rd, and the protest we held, after which we stopped working. We have been in talks for 2–3 days with Minister Krishna Gaur, Mayor Malti Rai, the district magistrate, the municipal corporation commissioner and their entire staff," Jhanjhot said. He further said the workers raised their concerns directly with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, following which their demands were taken up for resolution.

Commitment to Address Demands

"We spoke to the CM, and he got our problems resolved. We just said that our demands were that a family cannot get by on 10,000... and instead of 10,000, I was demanding 25,000, and we discussed that with the CM. Everyone should be given the benefit of regularisation. So he has formed a committee that includes us and our organization, and action will begin under the one-month letter he has given us. We have succeeded in getting our demands met. I thank the CM and all the government and administrative officials," he added.

Jhanjhot said that the Chief Minister had formed a committee involving representatives of the workers and their organisation to address the demands. He added that the Chief Minister had given a one-month timeframe for initiating action on the issues. The workers had demanded an increase in wages from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, stating that the existing amount was insufficient for a family to manage its expenses. They also sought regularisation of services and benefits for all eligible workers. (ANI)

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