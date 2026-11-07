Big B Reflects On Coming Back To Routine: Gentle But Slow Return To Routine, Controlled Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a reflective note on the gradual return to routine and the unpredictability of everyday life and spoke about forgetting things such as his glasses, mobile phone and even what he was supposed to do next; the veteran actor contrasted it with how vividly he remembers his school days.

He also expressed gratitude to his blog followers, Sunday well-wishers and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) audiences for their constant love, affection and warmth on his blog.

“... and the gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life... OF WORK... and the others. When in routine you remember the routine...when not... even routine develops a temperament.. not explainable.. and never the same...” Amitabh wrote.

He added:“Oh! where did I leave my glasses.. the mobile.. and most importantly.. what was I supposed to do next... the deeds and acts done just a couple of hours ago.. lost in oblivion.. but what Class 8 was like in School 1960 at your finger-tips.. 66 years at the back of your hand.. and now.. a searching! But..”

“Never a searching for the connect on Blog.. that be the preference.. each day... nor, the well wishers of each Sunday... nor, the KBC audience, who extend love affection and the sincerity of their warmth and endearing presence... my prayers for all.”

The cinema icon is currently seen in“Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise: contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

Amitabh is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin's“Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.