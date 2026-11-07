Greater Noida: One Criminal Injured In Police Encounter, Two Others Escape

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Nov 7 (IANS) An encounter broke out between police and a group of house robbers in the Dadri police station area of Greater Noida, leaving one accused injured in police firing. Two other suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness, prompting a search operation.

According to the Noida Police, a team from Dadri police station was checking suspicious vehicles and individuals near Sector J-3 when they spotted four suspects travelling in a car. When the police attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team.

The police retaliated, during which one of the accused, identified as Ajay, sustained a bullet injury to his leg. The police cordoned off the area and apprehended him. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

During a combing operation in the area, another accused, identified as Sameer, was also arrested. However, two other suspects managed to flee, taking advantage of the darkness. Police teams have launched a search operation to trace them.

The police recovered the car used in the crime, an illegal pistol, cartridges and a knife from the arrested accused. Stolen jewellery and Rs 6,000 in cash were also seized.

The recovered jewellery included two pairs of silver anklets, four silver coins, a gold ring, a silver bracelet and a gold chain.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to targeting locked houses in four colonies in the Dadri area, including Omicron, Mu and Pink City. They reportedly conducted reconnaissance of houses to identify those that were locked before carrying out thefts.

According to police records, Ajay has 15 criminal cases registered against him, while Sameer has four cases registered against him.

Police officials said further investigation was underway to identify the two absconding accused and establish their involvement in other theft cases. Raids are being conducted at suspected locations to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The police are also investigating the recovered jewellery and cash to establish links with other reported thefts in the area.