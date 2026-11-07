Defence Minister Singh To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers At Nathu La Frontier
Taking to X, Singh announced, "Today, on the eve of Diwali, I will meet and interact with Indian Army personnel at Bagdogra Airfield in Darjeeling and at Sukna (Siliguri)."
Later on Sunday, when the country marks Diwali, Singh will visit the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim to meet the soldiers and pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
"Tomorrow (November 8), on Diwali, I will visit the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim to pay tribute to our brave sons who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. I will also meet and interact with our soldiers deployed in this region," he said.
The Defence Minister frequently visits soldiers on festivals.
Earlier in 2025, Singh celebrated Dussehra with soldiers at the Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat. He also joined the soldiers for a traditional 'Bada khana' and performed Shastra Puja.
He also witnessed a multi-agency exercise at Lakki Nala, close to the India-Pakistan border. The exercise involved personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and other security agencies, showcasing joint preparedness.
In 2024, the Defence Minister celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel stationed at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam.
Singh met and interacted with soldiers and officers, honouring their service and dedication to the nation.
Earlier that year, he celebrated Holi with armed forces personnel at the Leh Military Station in Ladakh. He interacted with the soldiers and shared sweets with them. During the occasion, he also laid a wreath at the 'Hall of Fame' in Leh.
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