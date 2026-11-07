Shruti Haasan Tells Dad Kamal Haasan On His Birthday: You Are Just The Rarest Of The Rare Appa!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress and singer Shruti Haasan, who is also the elder daughter of actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, on Saturday penned an adorable birthday wish for her dad in which she called him a "glorious uncut diamond" and a person who was "the rarest of the rare".

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the birthday wish to her dad, she wrote, "Happy birthday Appa dearest! I think you'll appreciate very much that I don't wax eloquent on here as to why I love you the most but I've not always been the best at taking your advice (smiley face)."

She went on to say, "I spoke to you this morning to wish you and one of the first things you did was recommend a movie you'd just watched and then proceed to break down why it is that you love that movie so much... years and years in your favourite playground of cinema haven't jaded, not even a little bit the love and with which you live this magical life and the gifts you give us through your craft."

Stating that the heart of the little boy who looked up at his first bright light on his very first movie set was vibrant, alive and always searching for more, she said, "You are just the rarest of the rare Appa,the most glorious uncut diamond sparkling in the way only you can. Love you to the moon and back."

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for actor Kamal Haasan from various people cutting across film industries.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the actor's production house, wished the actor a happy birthday by releasing two new stills from his just titled film, 'Sandiyar'.

Seeking to mark Kamal Haasan's birthday on Saturday, Raaj Kamal Films International had on Friday announced on its X timeline that the film had been titled 'SANDIYAR'.

The production house also released a poster from the film that showed Kamal Haasan sporting an intense look and holding a revolver. Kamal Haasan was seen leaning into a car through its window. Blood marks on the car's door gave the impression that the film would be a grim action thriller.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It will have music by one of the film industry's best music directors Anirudh Ravichander. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by National Award winning stunt masters Anbariv. Cinematography for the film is to be by Sunil KS.

While production design is being handled by C S Balachander, costumes in the film are being designed by Amritha Ram.

The film is to be produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, with S Disney joining in as co-producer.

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IANS

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