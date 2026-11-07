Bharti Singh Excited To Celebrate Kaju's First Diwali, Says She Wants Gola And Kaju To Understand The Essence Of The Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Power couple Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are looking forward to making the festival extra special with their children, Gola and Kaju.

Sharing her excitement about the festival, Bharti Singh exclusively told IANS, "Diwali has always been one of my favourite festivals because I love everything about it, from decorating the entire house and choosing the diyas to bringing home mithai and having the whole family together. But what makes the festival truly special for me is seeing that festive glow on my children's faces and their priceless smiles. Honestly, that is something that makes me fall in love with festivals all over again.”

She added,“And it is not just me who gets excited about the celebrations. My Gola equally loves all the different mithais we get to enjoy throughout the festive season, so I think he looks forward to Diwali just as much as I do. This year is even more special because it is Kaju's first Diwali, and I cannot wait to make these little moments memorable for both my boys. I want my children to grow up understanding the true significance of Diwali, the triumph of light over darkness, the importance of new beginnings, and the joy of sharing what we have with others.”

She further added,“Diwali is also a festival of prosperity, and for us, that means continuing to work hard, dream bigger and be grateful for how far we have come. Our first baby, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, will always hold a very special place in our hearts because that is where we all started. It makes me incredibly happy and grateful to God that, today, we are able to light up television screens and bring joy into homes, even during a festival as special as Diwali. For me, that is a blessing in itself.”

“Whether it is decorating our home, sharing sweets with loved ones or bringing a smile to someone's face through our show, I believe the real beauty of Diwali lies in spreading happiness. I hope this festival brings every family love, good health, prosperity and countless reasons to smile."

Harssh Limbachiyaa, meanwhile, spoke about how fatherhood has deepened his understanding of festivals and the importance of passing on traditions to the next generation.

Harssh Limbachiyaa, said, "Becoming a father has made me look at festivals very differently. With every passing year, I feel a greater sense of responsibility towards the traditions we follow and the values we pass on to our children. Diwali has an everlasting significance because its message of light, hope triumphing over challenges, and goodness always finding its way through is something that remains relevant across generations. It reminds us to be grateful for what we have, to keep moving forward with faith and to make room for new beginnings.”

He added,“At our home, Bharti and I make sure that every festival is filled with that festive spirit. From sweets and gifts to decorating the house and planning little surprises, there is always something happening. But the best part of these traditions is that they give us more opportunities to spend time with our children and create memories that we hope Gola and Kaju will cherish as they grow older.”

He added,“The spirit of prosperity also reminds me that every milestone comes with the responsibility to keep working hard and giving our best. Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh is our first baby, and the love audiences have showered on us throughout this journey means a great deal to both of us. What makes it even more special is knowing that this connection reaches people in their homes, virtually bringing families together through laughter and entertainment. Even during Diwali, when everyone is celebrating with their loved ones, we feel privileged to be a part of those moments and to bring a little extra joy into their homes through Sony Entertainment Television. That affection, whether it reaches us in person or through the screen, is something we are genuinely grateful for.”

This Diwali, I hope every family finds time to celebrate together, appreciate the people who matter most and embrace the opportunities that come with every new beginning. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali filled with prosperity, positivity, togetherness and a festive spirit that stays with you long after the celebrations are over."

–IANS

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