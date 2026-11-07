8Th Pay Commission: 6 Demands Of Railway Employees, Salary-Promotion, Allowances, What AIRF Wants

8th Pay Commission AIRF Demands: AIRF has submitted 6 demands to the 8th Pay Commission. What railway employees want regarding salary, promotion opportunities, and extra allowances, from track maintainers to female loco pilots

The 8th Pay Commission was formed on November 3, 2025. Its chairperson is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. More than a year has passed since the commission was formed. During this time, discussions with various employee organizations, listening to their proposals and complaints are going on. Now everyone's eyes are on how much importance the demands submitted to the commission finally get.

According to the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the commission, the final report must be submitted to the central government within 18 months from the date of formation. Within this time, the commission has to listen to the thoughts, proposals, and complaints of eligible employee organizations. So during this time, memorandums and demand letters are being submitted one after another by the organizations.

All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) has placed a total of 6 main demands before the commission. Their main goal is better salary, more promotion opportunities, and extra allowances. The federation says that if these demands are met, there will be a positive change in the lives of both working railway employees and retired pensioners.

AIRF sat in a consultative meeting with the commission's panel on October 30, 2026. The problems of employees of various departments of railways were raised there. After the meeting, the general secretary of the federation, Shivgopal Mishra, informed the subordinate units of the organization about the recommendations through a letter.

The problems of employees like track maintainers, female loco pilots, and train managers were specially raised in the meeting. According to the federation, the working conditions and challenges of employees in this department are different. So these differences need to be considered separately when fixing salary and other benefits.

AIRF's argument is that the responsibilities of railway employees are very tough. Various occupational risks, challenges, and potential dangers are associated with the work. Besides, the rapid modernization of Indian Railways is going on. Considering all this, the federation believes that employees should get better salary and job-related benefits.

The federation's proposal is that the salary structure of railway employees should reflect the growing technological demands of modern railway operations. Especially those in charge of rolling stock, signaling systems, and track maintenance need special training and advanced skills. Keeping pace with the latest technology is also part of their job.

Employee organizations usually get the opportunity to voice their complaints to the central government through the new pay commission only once in 10 years. So the long-term impact of the demands presented at this time is much higher. The future salary structure and benefits of railway employees largely depend on the commission's recommendations.

Apart from railway employees' organizations, the Staff Side of NC-JCM (National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery), BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh), BPMS (Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh), and several other organizations have submitted their proposals and opinions to the commission in the last few months. Everyone's goal is the same, to bring constructive changes in the lives of working employees and pensioners.

The commission will examine each proposal and submit recommendations to the central government only after analyzing the data. For now, it is assumed that the final report may be submitted around May-June 2027. Until then, these demands are just proposals, not approved salary hikes or allowances. Whether the demands will become a reality depends entirely on the commission's final recommendations and then the central government's decision. The latest updates of the commission can be seen on their official website: gov.