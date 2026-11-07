Gaza Family's Last Olive Oil Harvest Finds New Life In UAE Campaign To Plant 714 Trees

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The last batch of olive oil pressed by a Palestinian family in Gaza before their trees were destroyed is now at the heart of a UAE fundraising campaign, with proceeds set to help plant new olive trees in the enclave.

Called The Last Harvest, the initiative is organised by Palestinian olive oil brand Jenin and The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF). Bidding starts at Dh25,000 and will remain open until noon on November 11. UAE residents aged 18 and above can take part.

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The funds raised will go towards planting approximately 714 olive trees in Gaza, helping families restore a source of livelihood that was lost during the war.

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The olive oil was brought to the UAE from Deir Al Balah in Gaza after an uncertain journey. It represents the final harvest for many families in the city, whose olive trees were destroyed during the war.

To preserve the significance of the oil, Palestinian artist Lameice Abu Aker designed a glass vessel to hold it. The vessel was then hand-blown by artisans in Jaba, in the West Bank.

The shape is similar to the the oil dispensers found on many Palestinian tables. A seed-shaped chamber holds the oil above a base of burnt olive wood. "The oil inside this artwork will never be consumed, but it can help new trees grow and make future harvests possible," said Tala Hammash, co-founder of Jenin.

Trees lost, livelihoods at risk

The Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) says about 90 percent of Gaza's olive trees have been destroyed. It estimates that production fell from 55,000 tonnes in 2022 to just 1,000 tonnes in 2025.

A UN assessment from August 2026 found that only 3 per cent of Gaza's cropland was still both accessible and undamaged in June. Before October 2023, farming supported more than 560,000 people in Gaza.

For families, the loss goes beyond income. "When an olive tree is destroyed, a Palestinian farming family loses far more than a source of income," said Mariam Al Hammadi, an advisory board member of TBHF. "We want Palestinian children to inherit olive groves, not only memories of the trees that once stood there."

How people can help

Even people who can't participate in the bid for the last harvest olive oil can contribute to the campaign and help with smaller amounts. Here are some of the ways to help:

Donation : Gifts start at Dh35, enough to plant one tree. TBHF says no admin fees are taken from direct donations. Buying: Profits from Jenin's limited-edition Fallaheen Reserve olive oil go to the cause. Fundraising: A YallaGive appeal aims to raise Dh350,000, the cost of planting 10,000 trees. Listening: Recorded stories from olive farmers in Jenin and Hebron are on the campaign website of the

All money raised goes through TBHF to APN, which will use it for olive replanting, including its 'Revive Gaza's Farmland' programme. TBHF is a Sharjah-based charity founded by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, who is also UNHCR's Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

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