The Original Master Drama On The Educator's Spirit, The Question, Tours Into Primary And Secondary Schools In Qufu

MENAFN - GetNews)"Step into primary and secondary schools, engage in dialogue with educators, and strive to become great teachers." On the evening of October 10, the original master drama on the educator's spirit, The Question, produced by Qufu Normal University, held a special tour performance and entered primary and secondary schools in Qufu. More than 700 people, including teacher representatives from over 20 primary and secondary schools in Qufu and relevant international student representatives, watched the performance and took part together in an immersive major lesson on teacher ethics education.

Starting from the questioning voices of contemporary young students, the drama vividly presents, through artistic techniques such as scene reenactment and time-space dialogue, Zhang Boling's sincerity in "the question of patriotism and saving the nation through education," Tao Xingzhi's steadfastness in "the question of progress and the unity of knowledge and action," Zhang Guimei's dedication in "the question of faith and illuminating lives through education," and Huang Danian's sense of responsibility in "the question of serving the country and embracing the greater self." Through immersive stage expression, it guides the audience to understand the code of the times embedded in the educator's spirit amid emotional resonance, achieving a deep integration of ideological core and stage art.

The moving plot and devoted character performances won warm applause from the audience and also inspired profound reflection on the mission of fostering virtue through education. Hao Ruizhen, principal of Shuyuan Street Primary School in Lucheng Subdistrict, Qufu City, said that in the drama she saw the persistent commitment of generations of teachers and also saw her own heavy responsibility. It made people deeply realize that the professional ideals of teachers have always been rooted in profound patriotic feelings.

The original master drama on the educator's spirit, The Question, was planned, produced, and led by the Publicity Department (Teacher Work Department) of the Party Committee of Qufu Normal University. It is a key cultural education and international communication project created under the guidance of the Teacher Work Department of the Ministry of Education and the Shandong Provincial Department of Education. It focuses on promoting the "five entries" tour: entering primary and secondary schools to convey the educator's spirit to teachers and students in basic education; entering communities and the grassroots to perform for the public and expand cultural influence; entering Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao to promote the Chinese tradition of teachership and enhance cultural identity; entering foreign institutions to advance international communication and showcase the Chinese educator's spirit; and entering social media to promote international communication and tell the story of Chinese teachers well.

About Qufu

Qufu, located in Shandong Province, China, is the birthplace of Confucius and a historic center of Chinese culture and education. Known for its rich Confucian heritage, the city is home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion.