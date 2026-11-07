A Midsummer Rendezvous, A Fragrant Voyage The“Summer Days, Fenjiu Ways” Cocktail-Themed Event: Four Seasons Of Companionship

Taiyuan, China - November 6, 2026 - As midsummer heat once again sweeps across the globe, Fenjiu returns as promised, kicking off the fourth season of the "Summer Days, Fenjiu Ways" global tour. Building on the experience and groundwork laid over the past three seasons, this season is no longer merely an annual event, but a cultural celebration rooted in Fenjiu's millennia-old cultural heritage and serving as a bridge for dialogue among global civilizations. It carries forward the brand's original vision of using Baijiu as a medium and culture as a bridge, telling the story of Chinese Baijiu with ever-greater richness and depth.

This season's events officially kicked off on July 10, 2026, and concluded successfully on August 20. Over the 40-day event period, the project spanned 14 countries and hosted a total of 24 themed events. Brand promotion activities-including complimentary cocktail samples and tastings, cultural exchanges, and cocktail competitions-were carried out in locations around the world. The diverse activities used innovative approaches centered on being "international, youthful, and fashionable," helping Fenjiu's light-aroma profile become an integral part of varied overseas consumption settings, including bars, restaurants, night markets, cruise ships, and city cocktail festivals.

Each event keenly captured the cultural differences across various countries and regions, adapting to local contexts while embracing diversity in harmony. In cocktail competitions held in Moscow, Russia; Hong Kong, China; and Vancouver, Canada, bartenders from various countries used Fenjiu as a base spirit to create original concoctions, blending local taste preferences with Fenjiu's Eastern light-aroma profile. The event in Denmark featured local social media influencers. In Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, activities deepened Fenjiu's presence in the Central Asian market, attracting over a hundred participants. In Italy, the United Kingdom, and France, efforts focused on connecting with European restaurant and bar channels; in Canada and the United States, the campaign reached diverse ethnic communities across North America; and in Hungary, localized presentations were held in night-market settings. Each regional event had its own distinct focus, allowing Fenjiu's light-aroma profile to suit local drinking habits.

This season's events placed even greater emphasis on immersion and emotional resonance: live creations by professional mixologists, impromptu performances by young musicians, visual installations by contemporary artists, as well as interactive elements such as resident DJs, live raffles, and social media check-ins-all coming together to create tangible, participatory, and shareable experiential spaces. Fenjiu has precisely targeted the social habits and aesthetic preferences of young overseas audiences, using a more youthful, fashionable, and artistic approach to elevate "drinking Fenjiu" from a taste experience to a lifestyle statement. After the event concluded, many overseas bars added Fenjiu cocktails to their regular menus, successfully transforming a short-term event into a long-term channel presence. It is precisely this shift from "one-way communication" to "reciprocal engagement" that has enabled Fenjiu to gradually evolve in the minds of young consumers worldwide from a "Chinese brand" to "a brand I love."

Through each toast, each conversation, and each moment of shared connection, the "Summer Days, Fenjiu Ways" campaign has gradually evolved into a high-end platform that integrates cultural dissemination, user engagement, and the elevation of brand value-and has steadily established itself as an international cultural IP with widespread influence. It has not only significantly enhanced Fenjiu's overseas recognition and international reputation but has also opened up new possibilities and avenues for the modern expression and global narrative of Chinese Baijiu culture.

Though the height of summer has faded, the aroma of Baijiu lingers on. The conclusion of Season 4 is not the end, but a new starting point for Fenjiu's journey to the world. With a glass of Fenjiu as its prelude, the global story of Chinese Baijiu is now opening an even more captivating chapter.

About Us

Shanxi Xinghua Village Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd.'s main business is the production and operation of China's famous liquors-Fenjiu and Zhuyeqing Liquor. It is one of the largest production bases for premium baijiu in China.

The company's location, Xinghua Village, is one of the birthplace of Chinese liquor and liquor culture, which iquor-making history can be traced back at least over 3,000 years ago.