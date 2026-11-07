Itzhak Ezratti And GL Homes Expand Commitment To Local Philanthropy In South Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)Through Itzhak Ezratti's founding vision, GL Homes continues its support for Feeding South Florida, Habitat for Humanity and its own Passion for Playgrounds initiative.

Sunrise, Fla. - November 6, 2026 - GL Homes, the Florida homebuilder founded by Itzhak Ezratti, is expanding its commitment to local philanthropy across South Florida. The company continues to support Feeding South Florida and Habitat for Humanity, along with Passion for Playgrounds, an initiative Gl Homes runs itself.

Together, the efforts focus on three everyday needs for South Florida families: access to food, a stable place to live and safe places for children to play.

Itzhak Ezratti founded GL Homes in 1976 and remains a member of its board. Under the leadership of Itzhak Ezratti and president Misha Ezratti, the company has built its community work around two approaches: partnering with established local organizations and running programs from its own. Employees and company leadership take part in both.

Feeding South Florida works to address hunger across the region and GL Homes supports the organization through food drives, volunteer shifts and sponsorships partnership helps put meals on the table for families facing food insecurity in the communities where GL Homes builds.

As a homebuilder, GL Homes has a natural connection to Habitat for Humanity's mission of helping families achieve affordable homeownership. The company contributes many volunteer hours and encourages its employees to help through its summer of service initiative. The work draws on the same skills GL Homes uses every day, applied to helping local families build a foundation for the future.

GL Homes has run Passion for Playgrounds since 2017. Each year, the company chooses a Florida nonprofit that needs a new playground. GL Homes then covers the permitting, site plan, surveys and construction costs. The first project, in 2017, built a playground at The Lord's Place for children whose families had experienced homelessness. In 2022, the program rebuilt the playground and recreation area at In the Pines, which provides low-income housing for farmworker families in Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. The 2025 recipient was the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County. That made it the program's first recipient on Florida's west coast.

Looking ahead, GL Homes plans to continue its philanthropic work. The company's efforts, rooted in the values Itzhak Ezratti established at its founding, remain focused on the South Florida communities its residents call home.

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak (“Itchko”) Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to individuals 55+ looking for vibrant, maintenance-free living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and rich community amenities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes for more.