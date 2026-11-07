24Ieye Strengthens Online Brand Protection With Digital Risk Takedown Services

MENAFN - GetNews) 24ieye helps businesses strengthen digital resilience by identifying, monitoring, and removing online risks that may affect brand trust.

Al Khuwair, Muscat - November 6, 2026 - As businesses face growing exposure to brand impersonation, phishing, copyright misuse, fake accounts, and malicious online content, 24ieye is strengthening the role of its Digital Risk Takedown Services in helping organizations protect brand reputation, customer trust, and digital presence.

-p

The Anti-Phishing Working Group reported 1,003,924 phishing attacks in the first quarter of 2025, its highest quarterly volume since late 2023. The World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 also found that 72% of respondents reported an increase in organizational cyber risk, while 42% said their organizations had experienced phishing and social engineering attacks in 2024.

24ieye's digital risk takedown services are designed to help businesses detect, assess, and remove harmful digital content before it causes wider reputational, financial, or operational damage. The service focuses on unauthorized brand asset use, phishing and fraudulent activities, copyright violations, brand misrepresentation, negative online sentiment, fake accounts, counterfeit products, harmful links, and pirated content.

Mubarak Al Hadadi, Managing Director of 24ieye says, "Digital risk is no longer limited to cybersecurity teams. It directly affects reputation, customer confidence, revenue, and long-term business credibility. Our approach is built around proactive monitoring, rapid detection, and swift takedown action, so organizations can respond before a threat becomes a public crisis. Businesses need visibility across websites, social media platforms, marketplaces, and digital channels, because misuse of a brand can happen anywhere."

24ieye's end-to-end process covers the full takedown cycle, from discovery and assessment to removal and prevention. Key service capabilities include:

. Monitoring unauthorized use of brand assets across digital platforms.

. Detecting phishing attacks, impersonation attempts, and fraudulent activities.

. Removing harmful materials through DMCA notices and platform coordination.

. Tracking fake accounts, counterfeit products, pirated content, and malicious links.

. Providing real-time digital risk analysis and actionable threat reports.

. Supporting future prevention strategies to reduce recurring threats.

. Helping protect sensitive business data, customer information, and intellectual property.

The company uses AI and machine learning technologies to improve the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of takedown workflows. Its process includes risk assessment, threat detection, swift takedown, comprehensive reporting, and future prevention.

"Speed and evidence matter in digital risk response," added Mubarak Al Hadadi. "A fake account, phishing page, counterfeit listing, or pirated asset can damage trust within hours. 24ieye combines technology-enabled monitoring with expert review and structured reporting, so organizations not only remove threats, but also understand where their vulnerabilities are. Our goal is to help every client build a safer digital environment for customers, partners, and stakeholders."

The service also supports broader online brand protection needs by helping organizations preserve reliability and strengthen customer confidence across social media, websites, marketplaces, and other digital channels. For companies seeking phishing takedown solutions, the offering provides a structured response path that includes detection, removal, reporting, and preventive recommendations.

Businesses can partner with 24ieye by filling out the contact form on the company's website or by calling +968-71924777.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are digital risk takedown services?

Digital risk takedown services help businesses identify, report, and remove harmful online content, such as phishing pages, fake accounts, counterfeit listings, copyright violations, impersonation pages, malicious links, and pirated brand materials.

2. Why is online brand protection important for businesses?

Online brand protection helps prevent reputational damage, customer fraud, loss of trust, revenue leakage, and misuse of intellectual property across websites, social media platforms, marketplaces, and digital channels.

3. How does 24ieye detect digital threats?

24ieye uses active monitoring, AI- and machine learning-supported workflows, and expert analysis to identify unauthorized brand use, phishing attempts, fake accounts, harmful content, and emerging cyber threats.

4. What types of threats can 24ieye help remove?

The service supports the takedown of phishing pages, fraudulent activities, brand impersonation, copyright violations, counterfeit products, pirated content, malicious links, fake accounts, and harmful content targeting a brand.

5. How does digital risk takedown support customer trust?

By quickly detecting and removing fake or harmful digital assets, businesses can reduce customer exposure to scams, preserve brand reliability, and maintain a safer online environment.

About Company:

24ieye is a media monitoring and brand listening company based in Muscat, Oman, providing solutions for media intelligence, brand monitoring, reputation management, competitor intelligence, PR insights, and digital risk protection. Visit