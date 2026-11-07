California, USA - November 6, 2026 - The rise of AI-powered search is changing how brands, publishers and websites are discovered online. Traditional search rankings remain relevant, but appearing prominently on Google does not necessarily mean being cited or recommended by generative AI systems. A study published by OMNIFAMOUS, the AI visibility platform founded by Jorge Ferreiro, points to substantial volatility in these recommendations and highlights the growing role of generative engine optimization in an increasingly fragmented search environment.

The research analysed 7,949 prompts across five AI engines - ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Mode and Google AI Overviews - tracking 239,841 citations to 27,765 domains between July and September 2026. The results suggest that visibility within AI-generated answers can change considerably over relatively short periods, making citation stability a new challenge for organisations seeking to remain discoverable.

AI citations reveal a different visibility landscape

One of the findings concerns the relationship between conventional Google rankings and the sources selected by AI engines. According to OMNIFAMOUS, 71% of the citations surfaced by ChatGPT went to websites outside Google's first page of results.

The figures indicate that strong performance in conventional search results does not automatically translate into equivalent visibility within generative systems. AI engines can select, combine and replace sources according to mechanisms that differ from the ranking patterns familiar to traditional search engine optimization.

The study also found considerable changes in the domains cited over the three-month research period. Google AI Mode retained only 14.8% of the domains it had previously cited, illustrating the degree to which the pool of recommended sources can shift.

This instability creates a different challenge for businesses and publishers. Visibility is no longer limited to securing a position for a particular search query; it increasingly involves understanding whether a brand is being mentioned, cited and recommended across several AI platforms and how those references evolve over time.

Generative engine optimization emerges alongside traditional SEO

The findings place generative engine optimization at the centre of a broader change in online discovery. Rather than replacing SEO, the discipline focuses on understanding and improving how brands and their content appear within responses produced by generative engines.

OMNIFAMOUS has developed its platform around this changing environment. Its technology monitors brand visibility and citations across systems including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity, while combining these insights with competitor research, content analysis and SEO data. The platform also provides tools designed to identify content and link gaps and examine whether AI crawlers can effectively access a website.

The scale of the research provides a snapshot of how quickly this ecosystem is evolving. Across almost 240,000 citations, the study shows that the sources surfaced by AI engines can differ substantially from traditional search results and can change significantly from one period to another.

For OMNIFAMOUS, these findings reinforce the relevance of generative engine optimization as online discovery expands beyond conventional search pages. Monitoring where brands are cited, understanding which sources AI systems select and measuring changes over time are becoming additional components of digital visibility as generative search continues to develop.

About The Company

Founded in 2026 by Jorge Ferreiro, OMNIFAMOUS is an AI visibility and SEO technology platform that helps businesses improve their online discoverability across traditional search engines and generative AI platforms. Its solutions combine AI visibility monitoring, SEO research, competitor analysis and automated content creation and publishing. The company's mission is to help brands increase their organic reach and become more visible and discoverable wherever people search for information, including through AI-powered platforms.