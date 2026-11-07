Fr8tech Puts AI Agents To Work Negotiating Freight Between The U.S. And Mexico

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, USA - November 6, 2026 - Zayren, the Freight Technologies platform, predicts rates, connects shippers with available trucks and negotiates with dozens of carriers at once within limits set by the operator.

U.S.–Mexico trade reached $872.8 billion in 2025, and almost three of every four dollars moved by truck, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). A large share of those loads is still booked by phone and text message.

A market booked one call at a time

To move a load, a company contacts several carriers by phone, WhatsApp and email, one after another, while those same carriers offer the truck to other customers to avoid running empty. Supply and demand both exist, but they do not always find each other in time.

Zayren, the meeting point

Zayren, the platform developed by Freight Technologies (Fr8Tech), launched in 2025 to predict rates for U.S.–Mexico cross-border and Mexican domestic freight. Today it brings together companies that need to move freight and carriers with available trucks. According to the company, its AI agents, built in its own lab, handle the search for and procurement of transportation while the human team supervises.

Visibility for carriers

Carriers post the availability of their trucks with a WhatsApp, SMS or email message. Zayren displays it on a real-time map and in the search tool used by companies that need transportation, and connects the two parties when there is a match.

Parallel negotiation for shippers

Manufacturers, warehouses, forwarders and brokers access, through three plans, reference rates by lane, carrier contacts and AI-driven negotiation. With Autopilot Negotiator, the operator enters a lane, receives the reference rate and sets a target price and a maximum price. The agents then negotiate in parallel with dozens of carriers over WhatsApp and email, never offering terms outside those limits. When a carrier accepts, the agent recommends the deal and the operator approves it with one click. Zayren Analytics, available in the Enterprise plan, also answers plain-language questions about the shipment history in the company's TMS. Promotional pricing for the Pro plan runs through December 31, 2026.

“For too long, logistics teams spent their days reading fragmented data and negotiating with carriers one call at a time,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech. According to the executive, Zayren now answers tough questions and informs key decisions, while judgment stays with each team.

One module in the Fr8Tech ecosystem

Zayren is part of Fr8Tech's software suite, built around Fleet Rocket, its transportation management system (TMS). Zayren's rates are already available to Fleet Rocket users as an integrated module, and the company expects the negotiation agent to run from within the TMS shortly. The same suite includes Fr8Radar, a truck-tracking tool with more than 90 integrated GPS providers, and DODA Smart, which automates customs documentation.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies (Fr8Tech) is a technology company providing AI-powered logistics and transportation solutions for the North American freight industry.