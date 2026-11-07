JSC Ingenium Makes Its Debut At Futurenet North America 2026 To Present Its 5G Platform And Share Its Vision

New York, USA - November 6, 2026 - JSC Ingenium, a vendor of cloud-native 5G core, IMS, and Business Support Systems (BSS) for mobile operators and virtual network operators, makes its debut at FutureNet North America 2026, to be held on November 4 and 5 in New York. The company attends as both exhibitor and speaker with two objectives: to introduce its technological platform to the North American operator community and to share its perspective on the central role that AI plays in the design and deployment of autonomous networks.

FutureNet North America is the reference event for the mobile operator sector in the United States, gathering chief network officers, chief technology officers, and senior technology leaders from carriers including T-Mobile, AT&T, Comcast, Optimum, and Boost Mobile. Its 2026 program is structured around agentic AI, autonomous network operations, AI-native architectures, and the monetization of AI-driven infrastructure, reflecting a shift in the industry's conversation from AI experimentation to operational delivery.

“At FutureNet North America, operators in this market are bringing the AI conversation from the lab into production. JSC Ingenium has thirty years of experience building and deploying mobile network infrastructure, and this operational knowledge gives our AI capabilities real value. The question for operators is not whether AI will transform network operations (it already has) but whether the underlying infrastructure can support that transformation. That is what we are bringing to New York," said Mario Mendiguren, Chief Marketing Officer at JSC Ingenium.

As part of its participation, Alfonso Reillo, Sales and Alliance Director, will join the roundtable“How Operators Can Create Better Data Foundations for Scalable AI.” The session examines the structural conditions that determine whether AI initiatives in live networks move beyond the proof-of-concept phase, covering data quality and consistency challenges, the role of normalization and preprocessing in AI performance and scalability, the balance between data governance and operational agility, and the contribution of observability to reliable and auditable AI outcomes.

One platform: Unlimited AI Potential

JSC Ingenium's position on these questions is grounded in its deployments across nearly 20 countries: getting to autonomous network operations is an architecture decision before it is a data science one. When 5G Standalone (5G SA) core functions, charging, and BSS are integrated post-deployment across multiple vendors, they rarely maintain a synchronized view of subscriber state, which limits what AI agents can actually do with the data available to them. JSC Ingenium addresses this at the design level, developing its full stack (5G SA core, IMS, converged charging, and BSS) within a single engineering team sharing one data model from network function to billing engine.

“Across around twenty markets in which we are currently working, we have found a consistent pattern: operators running a unified core and BSS on a single data model make real headway on AI-driven operations, because their AI is not waiting for data to be reconciled across systems before it can act. JSC Ingenium develops both the core and the BSS within the same engineering team, which means that data consistency is built in from the start. That is what we are bringing to the conversation at FutureNet," said Alfonso Reillo, Sales and Alliance Director, JSC Ingenium.

Beyond the data foundation argument, JSC Ingenium will present in New York a platform built for the business model complexity that characterizes today's North American operator landscape: multi-tenant, multi-host architecture that supports multiple brands, wholesale tenants, enterprise slices, and hybrid MNO footprints in full isolation on a single stack; flexible deployment across bare metal, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid infrastructure with full Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS); and continuous delivery with canary-style upgrades and automatic rollback, removing the tradeoff between speed and stability in production networks.

Alejandro Gaspar, Presales Director, will also attend and is available for technical conversations on core and BSS deployment.

JSC Ingenium was founded in 1996 and develops its full technology stack in-house, allocating more than 45% of its technical resources to R&D. Its platform currently supports more than 700 brands across nearly 20 countries.

About JSC Ingenium

JSC Ingenium is a cloud-native 5G core, IMS, and BSS vendor serving mobile operators, MVNOs, and hybrid network operators across multiple countries. Its Hyperelastic Network platform is built on a microservices, containerized, stateless architecture with full CUPS separation, supporting deployments on bare metal, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid infrastructure. JSC Ingenium is part of Grupo Ingenium Tecnología.