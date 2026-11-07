TLG Unveils Race-Grade Y9 Flagship And T-APEX Riding Control System At EICMA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)On November 3, 2026, TLG, a premium electric mobility brand originating in North America, took the stage at EICMA 2026 in Milan for the global unveiling of its Y9 race-grade, high-performance electric off-road flagship and its independently developed T-APEX Riding Control System. The launch marks a key step in bringing technologies and products proven in both the North American market and international competition to the global off-road community, opening a new chapter in the brand's international expansion.

T-APEX Riding Control System

Turning 55 kW of Peak Power into Controllable Off-Road Performance

At the TLG Y9 launch, Dakar champion Willy Jobard, who has more than 25 years of experience in top-level international off-road competition, took the stage to share a professional rider's perspective on the Y9's overall performance and the capabilities of T-APEX under extreme off-road conditions.

Drawing on his extensive racing experience, he said:“In real competition, riders need more than a momentary burst of power. They need an integrated riding control system that can handle repeated acceleration, rapid changes in terrain and prolonged high-load demands.”

Addressing key rider priorities-including low-speed starts, traction on steep slopes, acceleration under heavy load and stability during sustained climbs-he added:“From the powertrain and chassis to the electronic controls and overall vehicle structure, every aspect of the Y9's performance has undergone thorough, repeated testing. Its race-grade capabilities have been continually validated and refined through multiple international extreme racing events.”

Developed through race-driven R&D, T-APEX comprises four modules: HEC High-Voltage Energy Coordination, TRS Torque Response Control, SDC Scenario-Based Power Calibration and RDC Regenerative Deceleration Coordination. Together, they coordinate energy supply, torque delivery, adaptation to riding conditions and energy recovery, managing power delivery across the full speed range. Now equipped on the Y9, T-APEX is designed to turn 55 kW of peak power into race-grade off-road performance that riders can confidently control.

Y9: A Production Flagship Shaped by Racing Data

As TLG's race-grade, high-performance off-road flagship, the Y9 preserves the established handling characteristics of competition-level combustion motorcycles. Its frame geometry, suspension tuning and power delivery curves are developed using data from top-level racing, delivering race-grade capability straight from the factory.

The Y9 pairs a 144 V, 35 Ah high-voltage semi-solid-state battery platform with a mid-mounted hairpin motor delivering 55 kW of peak power. Rear-wheel torque reaches 1,054 N·m, with acceleration from 0–50 km/h in 1.8 seconds or less.

Following multiple extensive test rides, Dakar champion Willy Jobard commented:“The TLG Y9 represents an important step forward for race-grade electric off-road motorcycles. Rooted in North American racing heritage and developed for demanding off-road conditions, it retains the familiar handling characteristics of competition-level combustion motorcycles. By combining high peak power, a purpose-built off-road chassis and multiple adjustable riding modes, it brings electric off-road performance in line with the rigorous demands of professional racing.”

A Complete Off-Road Lineup Earns International Recognition

Throughout the exhibition, the TLG booth attracted strong interest. Displayed together, the Y3, Y7 and Y9 formed a comprehensive lineup spanning introductory riding, advanced training and high-level competition, offering professional riders and off-road enthusiasts worldwide a choice for every stage of their progression.

With their distinctive race-grade designs and performance capabilities, the three models drew experienced off-road enthusiasts, professional riders, race organizers, club representatives, international media and trade visitors to explore the bikes up close and try their riding positions.

Discussions focused on performance specifications and race-grade technologies, with launch schedules and delivery plans also attracting considerable attention. Visitors expressed strong appreciation for TLG's racing technology expertise and competitive electric off-road products. Prospective business partners from multiple countries also visited the booth to discuss distribution partnerships, market entry and joint operations in overseas markets.

From validation in the North American market and testing in international competition to its global launch at EICMA, TLG has taken a decisive step in bringing race-proven electric off-road technology and products to markets worldwide. Every technology, every data point and every test serves one purpose: taking a passion for riding onto the racecourse.

About TAILG

TAILG Technology Group, founded in 2003, is a comprehensive company that covers the entire industry chain, including the R&D, production, and sales of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, as well as services for sharing, charging, and battery swapping by the ambitious goal to“Recreate TAILG Abroad”, it has established seven global R&D and manufacturing bases, including in Vietnam and Indonesia, with an annual production capacity exceeding 15 million units and exports to more than 70 countries and regions.