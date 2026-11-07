JSC Ingenium Presents Cloud-Native Core And BSS Platform For Independent U.S. Isps At WISPAPALOOZA 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, USA - November 6, 2026 - At WISPAPALOOZA 2026, JSC Ingenium, a global 4G/5G Core and Business Support Systems (BSS) vendor, presented a compelling case to U.S. independent ISPs. The company explained that launching mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services on the CBRS spectrum does not require the budget or complexity of a Tier-1 deployment. During the four-day event, the company's commercial and engineering teams held technical meetings with regional operators at Booth 331 in Caesars Palace to discuss architecture, deployment timelines, and total cost of ownership.

JSC Ingenium's platform combines a 5G Standalone (SA) Core Network and BSS in a single cloud-native architecture, with no separate integration layer between them. The platform is designed for U.S. ISPs holding CBRS spectrum who want to extend into mobile and FWA services without taking on a Tier-1 integration project or capital commitment.

“JSC Ingenium has worked with the U.S. market for some time and understands the operational realities of WISPs. We are not just another vendor offering a standard product. We bring real international experience and the scale to engage with operators in segments that major companies do not serve well. WISPs don't need us to sell them technology; they need a partner to help them grow," said Freddy Lara, Americas Sales Director of JSC Ingenium.

CBRS license holders that want to monetize their spectrum have had a narrow set of options: Tier-1 vendors whose platforms carry capital and integration overhead built for a different operator scale, making mobile service launch both cost-prohibitive and operationally complex for most independent ISPs.

JSC Ingenium's platform unifies a 5G Standalone (SA) Core and BSS in a single cloud-native architecture, with no separate integration layer between the two. The capabilities at the center of conversations at Booth 331:

Spectrum monetization: Operators holding CBRS licenses can transition those spectrum assets into a live mobile and FWA service offering, using the same platform that manages their BSS without a separate integration project.

OPEX discipline: The architecture is engineered to operate without large dedicated maintenance teams, keeping operational costs proportional to the operator's network scale.

Revenue-aligned scaling: The platform's capacity model is structured so that technology costs scale with actual revenue generation, reducing the front-loaded capital commitment that regional operators cannot sustain.

“JSC Ingenium's international experience-with deployments in nearly twenty countries and more than 700 brands on its platform-is a valuable asset for U.S. WISPs: we have seen similar scenarios resolved in other markets. We are large enough to provide real technical support, yet agile enough not to impose our model on the customer; instead, we develop it together," concludes Juan Carlos Buitrago, Chief Sales Officer at JSC Ingenium.

About JSC Ingenium

JSC Ingenium is a global 4G/5G Core & BSS vendor for CSPs. Founded in 1996, the company is building the future of telco by delivering entire operation and management solutions to all kinds of Communications Service Providers (MNOs & MVNOs). Its offering includes a wide range of 3G, 4G and 5G core network technologies and service enablers, combined with business support systems (BSS) and tools for the supervision and operation of mobile operators.

JSC Ingenium invests heavily in R&D, to which it allocates more than 45% of its technical resources. Currently, JSC Ingenium is firmly committed to 5G technologies, its philosophy-completely disruptive-and its ability to create a new concept of mobile networks.

Today JSC Ingenium has operational deployments in 20 countries worldwide, from Asia to Latin America, including major European countries, such as Spain, Italy, France, and the UK, serving +700 brands worldwide.