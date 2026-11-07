Why Livermore, CA Homeowners Are Turning To Your Energy Solutions For Battery Storage

MENAFN - GetNews) As California homeowners adjust to changing solar energy policies and consider ways to prepare for potential power outages, battery storage is becoming an increasingly important part of residential energy planning. Lower compensation for excess solar electricity sent back to the grid, combined with the need for dependable backup power, has encouraged more homeowners to explore how battery systems can improve energy use and provide greater control over household electricity.

Livermore, CA - November 6, 2026 - Your Energy Solutions, a family-owned Bay Area energy company serving the region since 2008, helps homeowners and businesses explore battery storage solutions designed around their energy needs, existing equipment, and property requirements.

Changing Solar Credits Make Battery Storage More Valuable

California's Net Billing Tariff, commonly known as NEM 3.0, took effect in April 2023 for customers of Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). Under this policy, excess electricity exported to the grid receives compensation based on lower, time-dependent export rates rather than the retail electricity rates available under the previous net metering structure.

This change has made it more important for solar owners to consider when electricity is generated and when it is consumed. Solar panels typically produce the most electricity around midday, while household energy demand often increases during the evening. Without battery storage, surplus daytime electricity may be sent to the grid for comparatively low compensation, leaving homeowners to purchase electricity later when household demand rises.

A battery system can store some of that excess solar energy for use after sunset. This allows homeowners to increase the amount of solar-generated electricity consumed on-site and reduce reliance on grid electricity during higher-demand periods. Industry reporting has also highlighted a significant increase in battery adoption among California solar installations following the introduction of the new billing structure.

Backup Power Remains an Important Consideration

Solar economics are not the only reason homeowners are considering battery storage. Power outages associated with wildfire-prevention measures and other grid events remain a planning consideration across parts of California.

Pacific Gas and Electric has conducted Public Safety Power Shutoffs in areas near Livermore and Altamont Pass to reduce wildfire risks. Although recent shutoffs have affected smaller areas than some past events, these situations demonstrate why household energy preparedness remains relevant for Bay Area residents.

A properly designed battery system can provide backup electricity during an outage, depending on battery capacity, electrical configuration, and household energy consumption. The amount of power available and the appliances supported depend on the system selected and the home's specific electrical requirements.

Battery Storage Solutions from Your Energy Solutions

Your Energy Solutions provides battery storage design, installation, and service for residential and commercial properties. Battery systems can be incorporated into new solar installations, added to existing solar systems, or integrated with solar equipment originally installed by another contractor.

Residential battery options include Tesla Powerwall, SolarEdge, Enphase, and FranklinWH. Commercial customers can explore solutions from SolarEdge, Enphase, and Fortress Power.

For homeowners interested in whole-home backup, the company evaluates the property's electrical requirements and available equipment to determine whether a single battery or a different configuration can support the desired loads. Existing solar owners also receive compatibility reviews, including guidance about potential system changes that could affect their current Net Energy Metering status.

Financing options are available to help qualified customers explore battery storage investments.

A Family-Owned Bay Area Company with In-House Expertise

Since 2008, Your Energy Solutions has served communities throughout the Bay Area with an emphasis on personalized project support. The company manages design, installation, and service entirely in-house, without relying on subcontractors. Each project receives a dedicated point of contact, and the team avoids high-pressure sales practices.

Additional support includes assistance with manufacturer warranty claims and a 10-year workmanship warranty on battery installations. Manufacturer warranties are separate and subject to their individual terms. The company operates from its Livermore office at 290 Rickenbacker Circle, Livermore, CA 94551, and holds California contractor license #928652.

Service areas include Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek, Fremont, San Jose, and San Francisco.

Explore Battery Storage Options with Your Energy Solutions

Homeowners and businesses interested in improving solar energy use and preparing for potential outages can explore available battery storage options throughYour Energy Solutions. Additional information about residential and commercial battery systems, installation, and backup power is available through the company'sbattery storage services page.

For more information or to discuss a potential project, contact Your Energy Solutions at 925-380-9500.

Your Energy Solutions continues to help Bay Area property owners make informed energy decisions through personalized solar and battery solutions. Learn more at their website.