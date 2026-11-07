Pharaoh's Transportation Expands Luxury Limousine And Black Car Service Across Wisconsin And Into Chicago, O'hare, Midway, And Surrounding Suburbs

MENAFN - GetNews) Milwaukee-based operator now covers every major airport in Wisconsin and Chicagoland, and all routes between them, 24 hours a day

MILWAUKEE, Wis., - November 7, 2026 - Pharaoh's Transportation, a Milwaukee limo service based two minutes from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, today announced the expansion of its luxury limousine and black car service into the Chicago market. The company now provides chauffeured transportation to and from Chicago O'Hare, Chicago Midway, downtown Chicago and the Chicago suburbs, alongside the airport and executive service it has run across Wisconsin for more than ten years.

With the expansion, one Milwaukee dispatch team covers every major airport in Wisconsin and Chicagoland, including Milwaukee Mitchell (MKE), O'Hare (ORD), Midway (MDW), Madison (MSN), Green Bay (GRB) and Appleton (ATW), and every route between the two states in both directions, every day of the year.

“Our riders were already asking us to take them to O'Hare and back, to McCormick Place and to meetings downtown,” said a Pharaoh's Transportation spokesperson.“Now we cover the whole corridor with the same chauffeurs, the same vehicles and the same flat rates, whether the trip starts in Milwaukee or in Chicago.”

The company's late-model fleet, maintained at its own Milwaukee facility, includes luxury sedans, premium SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, Mercedes Sprinter vans for groups of up to 15, and stretch limousines. Services include airport transfers, Milwaukee car service for local and suburban rides, executive and corporate car service with monthly billing, hourly chauffeur service, group transportation for conventions, weddings and sporting events, private aviation pickups, car seats for families, and affiliate service for limousine operators and travel agents nationwide who need a partner on the ground in Wisconsin and Chicago.

Every ride is quoted before it begins, with no surge pricing, no fuel surcharge and no toll fees, and every airport pickup is flight-tracked so a delayed arrival moves the pickup at no extra charge. Each chauffeur passes a federal background check, is licensed and is covered by $1 million in commercial insurance. Pharaoh's Transportation is a member of the National Limousine Association and is rated 4.9 stars by 317 riders on Google.

About Pharaoh's Transportation

Pharaoh's Transportation is a locally owned limousine and black car service at 5151 S Howell Ave, Suite D1 & D2, Milwaukee, WI 53207, two minutes from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, serving Milwaukee, all of Wisconsin and Chicago with 24-hour dispatch, flat-rate pricing and flight-tracked airport pickups. Reservations: (414) 322-3751 or pharaohstransportation.