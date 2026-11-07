Vertical Tunnel Farming Boosts Cucumber Production And Farmers' Income In Bara
Cucumbers grown through this modern farming technique are not only meeting local demand but are also being supplied to vegetable markets across the country.
Also Read: Behind the Headlines: The Untold Struggles of Tribal Women JournalistsSpeaking to the media, Shah Fahad and farmer Haleem said that vertical tunnel farming marks an important step towards agricultural development in the area. They said the modern farming technique had gained momentum in Akakhel and Bar Qambar Khel due to the special efforts, guidance and support of Agriculture Officer Zia
- Islam, with encouraging results.
They added that such agricultural initiatives would not only increase farmers' incomes but also strengthen the local agricultural economy.
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