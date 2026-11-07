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Russia's War Against Ukraine Unlikely To End With Either Side Winning Rutte

Russia's War Against Ukraine Unlikely To End With Either Side Winning Rutte


Date: 2026-11-07 12:09:08

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made the statement in response to a question about whether either side would win the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to Ukrinform, citing Bloomberg.

Rutte said that it was unlikely the war between Russia and Ukraine would end with either side achieving victory, adding that such conflicts generally concluded with a peace agreement involving some form of compromise.

He stressed that Europe would need to remain vigilant against the threat of Russian aggression even after the war ended. According to him, Russia's military presence near European borders was currently reduced because a large number of its troops were engaged in Ukraine. However, he warned that once the war was over, Russia would still have a large military force that could pose a threat to Europe.

Read also: Zelensky warns Russia prepares new strike on energy facilities, bridges and civilian infrastructure

As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance's responses to Russia's hybrid attacks are not always made public and do not necessarily follow the principle of "an eye for an eye."

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

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