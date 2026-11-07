Russian Ballistic Attack Injures Three In Kyiv, Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight on November 7, Russia once again attacked the capital. The attack caused a fire in the Solomianskyi district and damaged residential buildings, a preschool educational institution and a non-residential building," the statement said.

According to the SES, at one location, part of the facade on the first floor of a five-storey residential building was partially destroyed. There was no fire, and no one was killed or injured.

At three other locations, the blast wave shattered windows in five-storey residential buildings. One person was injured.

"A two-storey building on the grounds of a kindergarten was destroyed in a direct hit. Also, at one of the locations, a parked truck and a non-residential building caught fire. The fire was extinguished," the SES said.

The agency added that two more people were injured at two other locations, including one child.

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