Kiren Rijiju Visits Historic Al Rahmah Mosque In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the iconic Al Rahmah Mosque in Jeddah, widely known as the Floating Mosque, a historic landmark reflecting Saudi Arabia's rich Islamic heritage and architectural grandeur.

Sharing a glimpse of his visit on Saturday, in a post on X, Rijiju said,“Visited the historic Al Rahmah Mosque in Jeddah, popularly known as the Floating Mosque, situated along the beautiful Red Sea coastline. A remarkable place of spiritual significance and architectural beauty, reflecting the rich Islamic heritage of Saudi Arabia.”

Rijiju arrived in Jeddah on Friday for the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition 2027, where he will participate in signing the bilateral Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia and review preparations to ensure a safe and comfortable Haj journey for Indian pilgrims next year.

“Landed in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the 6th Haj Conference & Exhibition 2027, participate in the signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement with the KSA & review preparations for Haj 2027 warmly received at the airport by Shri Fahad Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah. Looking forward to productive engagements focused on ensuring a smooth, safe & comfortable Haj journey for all Indian pilgrims,” Rijiju posted on X.

Last month, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, met Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Al-Mashat, and reviewed preparations for Haj 2027, besides inspecting the Haj Terminal at Jeddah Airport and the Haramain High Speed Railway Station, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said.

"Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia H.E. Shri Vipul, accompanied by Consul General Shri Fahad Suri and Consul (Haj) Ms. Sadaf Choudhary, met H.E. Dr. Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Al-Mashat, Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other senior officials of the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry, on 04 October 2026," the Consulate posted on X.

"The two sides comprehensively reviewed preparations for Haj 2027 and discussed continued close coordination between the Indian Haj Mission and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia, for the forthcoming Haj 2027," it added.

As preparations for Haj 2027 gather momentum, the Ambassador, accompanied by the Consul General and the Consul (Haj), also visited the Haj Terminal at Jeddah Airport and the Haramain High Speed Railway Station, the Consulate said in a separate post.

"With over 100,000 Indian pilgrims travelling through the Haj Committee of India route, the Haj Terminal and Haramain train services constitute critical operational nodes in their arrival and onward movement during Haj," it stated.

"During the visit, the Ambassador reviewed the facilities, infrastructure and operational arrangements at both locations and interacted with concerned officials on preparations for the forthcoming Haj," the Consulate added.