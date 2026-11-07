Sergio Gor Joins Diwali Celebrations At US Embassy In New Delhi, Photos Go Viral

US Ambassador Sergio Gor joined Diwali celebrations at the American Embassy in New Delhi, sharing pictures of traditional attire, colourful dance performances and festive moments that drew warm reactions on social media

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor offered a glimpse into the Diwali celebrations hosted at the US Embassy in New Delhi, sharing photographs that captured the festive spirit of the occasion.

The pictures featured guests dressed in traditional Indian outfits, posing together and enjoying the celebrations. Several photographs also showcased colourful dance performances, with attendees coming together to mark the festival through music, culture and festivities.

The gathering reflected the celebratory atmosphere of Diwali, bringing together people to enjoy one of India's most widely celebrated festivals.

Sharing the photographs on social media, Gor expressed his happiness at being part of the celebrations.

"Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!" he wrote.

His message accompanied a series of photographs highlighting the embassy's festive gathering. The post offered a glimpse into how the festival was celebrated within the diplomatic community in the national capital.

Social Media Users Welcome Ambassador's Participation

Gor's post received an enthusiastic response from social media users, many of whom appreciated his participation in the Diwali festivities.

Several users welcomed the gesture and praised the vibrant atmosphere captured in the photographs. Others responded with festive greetings, extending their own Diwali wishes and expressing happiness at seeing the US Embassy celebrate the occasion.

The pictures also drew attention to the cultural celebrations taking place at the embassy, with traditional clothing, dance and festive interactions becoming highlights of the gathering.