Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Bulldozer Action On Bismillah Khan Home

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Bismillah Khan House Action

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the BJP, claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government carried out a bulldozer action against the house of Bharat Ratna awardee Ustad Bismillah Khan, accusing the party and its allies of being opposed to art and artists. In a post on X, Yadav questioned the action and criticised what he described as the BJP's narrow-minded approach towards art and artists.“What more can you expect from those for whom the shehnai did not play?” he wrote.

Yadav on BJP's Stance Toward Art

Accusing the BJP and its allies of viewing art as an obstacle to their political agenda, Yadav said creative people contribute to social change and that positive art promotes empathy and tolerance.“The BJP and their narrow-minded allies are always against 'art and artists' because these orthodox conservatives have a narrow mindset: creative people are the ones who lay the groundwork and create the conditions for social change. Positive art fosters empathy and tolerance. That is why they see every form of art as an obstacle to their agenda, or else want to use art for their own agenda and turn it negative,” he wrote.

Legacy of Bismillah Khan and Future Promises

Referring to the legacy of Bismillah Khan, Yadav said the destruction of his shared legacy would also affect the honour of the country.“Destroying the shared legacy of someone who has been awarded the 'Bharat Ratna' is tantamount to destroying not only their dignity and honour but also the honour of 'India',” he wrote“The BJP is harming the country by burning in the fire of hatred,” Yadav added. Announcing his party's plan if it comes to power, Yadav said a museum would be established to preserve the shehnai maestro's musical legacy.“Once in government, we will build a 'listening museum' to preserve the musical legacy of 'Bharat Ratna Bismillah Khan'. "Utterly reprehensible!” he added. (ANI)

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