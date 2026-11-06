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U.S. Strikes Iranian Air Defense Systems - Trump


Date: 2026-11-06 11:46:54

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The U.S. military has carried out strikes on Iranian territory aimed at destroying the country's air defense systems.

U.S. President Donald Trump made the statement while responding to a journalist's question in Florida about reports of strikes near Iran's Qeshm Island.

"We do minor strikes," the US leader said.

According to Trump, Iran had deployed certain air defense systems, but US forces managed to take them out in a short period of time.

"We knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe fiv," Trump added.

However, the US president did not specify exactly when the strikes were carried out.

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Trend News Agency

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