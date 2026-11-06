Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Mohammed Shami's Test Career, Pays Tribute To Veteran Pacer After Retirement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The cricket fraternity came together to celebrate Mohammed Shami's contribution to Test cricket after the veteran India fast bowler announced his retirement from the longest format, with former teammates, cricketers and IPL franchises paying tribute to his remarkable career.

Shami, who established himself as one of India's most dependable fast bowlers across formats, leaves behind an impressive Test record of 229 wickets from 64 matches and 122 innings. His ability to extract movement off the seam, generate pace and deliver crucial breakthroughs made him a vital part of India's bowling attack over the years.

Former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, who had the opportunity to lead Shami at the domestic level, reflected on his experience of having the pacer in his bowling line-up and described him as a warrior.

““The red ball may no longer be in his hands, but the memories of his thunderbolts will forever remain in the hearts of cricket lovers. Some legends don't say goodbye; they simply become history.” This what it meant to me When I was leading the bengal team and having Shami in the bowling line up. Warrior at heart,” Tiwary wrote on X.

Former India pacer Munaf Patel also extended his wishes, expressing his hope of seeing Shami continue to represent the country in white-ball cricket.“You will be Missed in Whites Buddy, congratulations on your amazing carrer. See you soon in Blues @MdShami11,” he wrote.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan kept his message brief, congratulating his former teammate on his achievements, while Ajinkya Rahane also acknowledged the fast bowler's outstanding career.

“Congrats brother for a great career,” Dhawan said.

“Congratulations buddy on your fantastic career, well done,” Rahane wrote.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlighted one of Shami's biggest strengths, paying tribute to his ability to generate late movement and trouble batters with the red ball, as he commented on Shami's Instagram post saying,“Many congratulations on your wonderful red ball cricket. Your late movement with that cherry will be missed.”

The tributes also came from Shami's former IPL associations, with Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants celebrating the bowler's trademark skills and memorable performances.

“Lala, we'll miss that iconic seam position and the magic with the red cherry,” PBKS commented.

“The red cherry will miss its favourite,” LSG wrote.

His LSG teammate Mohsin Khan also shared a personal message for the senior fast bowler.“Happy retirement bhaiya.”

Among the most detailed tributes was that of renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who reflected on Shami's mastery of seam bowling and his ability to create opportunities even when a match appeared to be drifting away.

“Just because it was inevitable doesn't make it less poignant. Shami delivered a red ball like few others before him could, his romance with the seam of a cricket ball is a story in itself. When the game seemed headed nowhere, he would cajole the seam into nipping one back, or leaving an unsuspecting batter. A player who bowled by the first principles of seam and swing bowling. Very well played Mohd Shami. Mazaa aa gaya. Wish you the very best in white ball cricket and I hope you can impart the principles of bowling to many who would want to walk in your footsteps,” Bhogle wrote.

Chennai Super Kings also acknowledged the numbers behind Shami's contribution to Test cricket, highlighting the consistency and impact he brought to India's red-ball setup.

“64 matches. 122 innings. 229 wickets. You gave it your all, every time you had the ball in your hand. And more often than not, you gave us a reason to celebrate. Thank you for the memories in whites, Shami,” CSK wrote.