Midterm Rebuke Leaves Trump Cornered And Dangerous On Iran

MENAFN - Asia Times) WASHINGTON, DC – The Democratic Party's resounding victories at US midterm elections on November 3 have dealt Republicans a stinging rebuke and pushed President Donald Trump into lame-duck territory, with an incoming Congress poised to frustrate his legislative agenda and intensify scrutiny of the Iran war.

With his domestic power sharply circumscribed, analysts say Trump may increasingly turn his attention abroad, where the White House enjoys greater freedom to maneuver. They say the risk is that a politically boxed-in president seeks to reassert his power overseas, including through renewed military action against Tehran.

Steven Okun, chief executive of APAC Advisors, a Singapore-based strategic consultancy, believes the war's trajectory will prove difficult to change. Trump campaigned against“forever wars,” but“it's hard to get out of them,” he told Asia Times, noting that the president will retain broad authority over foreign policy despite a Democrat-controlled Congress.

Those Democratic majorities can subpoena administration officials, launch investigations and scrutinize the conduct and cost of the Iran war. Vice President JD Vance cited the conflict as“the reason we lost” the midterms, while Trump acknowledged after the vote that high gas prices had contributed to the Republicans defeat.

The conflict has driven energy prices higher, compounded Americans' cost-of-living frustrations and dangerously depleted critical US munitions stockpiles. For a president who promised to keep the country out of new wars, the military campaign has become a political liability, alienating voters already struggling with inflation.

Trump has continued to veer between diplomacy and threats of overwhelming force against Iran. Ahead of the vote, he claimed Tehran wanted a settlement“as soon as possible.” But on Thursday, he warned he might“destroy the rest” of Iran, adding that the public would“know soon enough” if he decided to act.

Military action has continued behind the diplomatic rhetoric. US officials acknowledged limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, on November 2, the eve of the midterms. Early Saturday, Iranian media reported two more missiles striking the island, although their origin and any damage caused were unconfirmed.

Trump's recent warnings build on a pattern of increasingly apocalyptic rhetoric directed at Tehran, raising the specter of a possible nuclear strike. Throughout the conflict, he has repeatedly threatened to effectively erase Iran's modern statehood, warning that any failure to meet US terms could trigger strikes so devastating they would require at least“25 years” of reconstruction.

Such threats carry troubling legal implications. In a September report, UN investigators found reasonable grounds to believe that earlier US attacks on a school and sports facility in Iran constituted war crimes, underscoring the potential consequences of another devastating military offensive.

“Another reason for escalation would be personal and legacy-related; he would not want to be remembered for a failed or forever war,” said Nirmal Ghosh, former US bureau chief of Singapore's Straits Times newspaper. That calculus could leave Trump reluctant to end the war without something he can portray as a decisive triumph.

The timing adds another complication. Democrats will not take control of Congress until January, leaving Trump nearly two months to conduct new strikes before the Democrats can fully wield their investigative and war purse powers in Congress. Even then, their ability to constrain executive military decisions may prove limited.