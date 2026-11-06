Annamalai Urges People To Buy More Crackers For Diwali, Cites Livelihood Of Eight Lakh Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) We The Leaders President, K. Annamalai, has appealed to people across Tamil Nadu to celebrate Diwali by purchasing and bursting firecrackers in large quantities, saying the survival of thousands of families depends on the state's fireworks industry.

In a video message released ahead of the festival, Annamalai urged people to support locally manufactured firecrackers, particularly those produced in Sivakasi, the country's major fireworks manufacturing hub in Virudhunagar district.

He said the industry provides direct employment to nearly three lakh people and indirectly supports another five lakh workers, making it an important source of livelihood for approximately eight lakh people.

"When we buy firecrackers, we are helping someone put food on the table," he said, emphasising the economic significance of Diwali sales.

Referring to concerns about air pollution, Annamalai acknowledged the importance of environmental protection but disagreed with the argument that firecrackers alone were responsible for pollution.

He maintained that the firecracker industry should not be subjected to disproportionate restrictions while other sources of pollution continued to exist in the country.

Annamalai concluded by urging families to visit neighbourhood shops with their children and purchase locally manufactured firecrackers.

He said public support during Diwali was essential to protect the livelihoods of workers and ensure the continued survival of Tamil Nadu's traditional fireworks industry.

Annamalai's message on the use of firecrackers came at a time when major metropolitans like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram and the National Capital Region including Noida and Ghaziabad in North India have been reeling under high levels of pollution.

As the AQI touches nearly 400 in Delhi, and surrounding areas there have been calls to ban the use of firecrackers as the air quality that is already bad turns worse after Diwali and turns the region into a gas chamber.

Amid the worsening pollution situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure, days ahead of Diwali.

Under the existing Stage III framework, a nine-point action plan will be implemented across Delhi-NCR to contain rising pollution levels.

The measures include restrictions on construction and demolition activities, vehicle movement and industrial operations, along with steps concerning schools and offices. The restrictions are aimed at reducing emissions and preventing further deterioration in air quality across the region.