UAE Ambassador Marks His First Diwali Celebration In New Delhi

UAE Ambassador Celebrates First Diwali in India

UAE Ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi celebrated his first Diwali in India with a special gathering at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, sharing glimpses of the festivities with staff members and their families. The ambassador shared a 49-second video of the celebration, which captured the festive atmosphere at the embassy. The evening garden event featured illuminated decorations, a large floral rangoli and embassy members lighting diyas together. The video also showed participants posing for a group photograph in front of a backdrop reading“Happy Diwali”.

Sharing his experience, Al Nuaimi wrote, "My first Diwali in India was made all the more special with a lovely and warm celebration alongside members of the UAE Embassy in New Delhi. It was a wonderful opportunity to share in the joy, festive spirit and beautiful traditions of this special occasion. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!" My first Diwali in India was made all the more special with a lovely and warm celebration alongside members of the UAE Embassy in New Delhi. It was a wonderful opportunity to share in the joy, festive spirit and beautiful traditions of this special occasion. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! - عبدالله سيف النعيمي (@AbdullaBnSlayem) November 6, 2026

Cultural Significance and Diplomatic Ties

The celebration highlighted the ambassador's participation in India's cultural traditions and reflected the close diplomatic relationship between the UAE and India. Diwali, one of India's most widely celebrated festivals, falls on November 8 this year. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7.

Diwali Festival Schedule

The main Diwali celebrations, including Lakshmi Puja, will take place on Sunday, November 8. The festivities will continue with Govardhan Puja on November 9 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 10. The festival is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers and sharing sweets with family and friends. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)