Woodside Signs About 3.5 Mtpa Of LNG Supply Deals To Europe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Woodside Energy has signed LNG sale and purchase agreements for about 3.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to Europe, with an option to divert cargoes to other markets, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

The company said the volume includes deals that are still subject to conditions precedent. Contracting is set to increase after Louisiana LNG starts up, with high-quality counterparties including deliveries to new regions.

European buyers listed by Woodside include Germany's Uniper and an investment-grade European buyer, as well as Türkiye's BOTAŞ.

Europe has sharply increased LNG imports since 2022 to replace pipeline gas supplies from Russia and has been actively signing long-term contracts with suppliers from the United States, Qatar, Australia and other countries. The European Union remains one of the world's largest LNG importers, with demand driven by the need to secure diversified and flexible gas supplies amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company has operated LNG since 1989 and currently holds about 19 Mtpa of liquefaction capacity in Australia. Its Louisiana LNG project on the US Gulf Coast, comprising three trains with a total capacity of 16.5 Mtpa, is targeting first LNG in 2029 and is expected to significantly strengthen Woodside's position in the Atlantic basin and its ability to supply European and other global markets.