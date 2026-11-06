Culture Minister Honours Two Qatari Figures For Outstanding Cultural Contributions

HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani has honoured two Qatari cultural figures in recognition of their contributions to enriching the country's cultural landscape.

HE Sheikh Abdulrahman honoured Saleh al-Obaidli and Ali al-Jaber on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of GCC Ministers of Culture, held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Thursday.

The recognition was part of a wider initiative recognising two creative figures from each GCC member state.

Officials said the honouring highlights Qatar's commitment to celebrating national talent, acknowledging cultural contributions and promoting the role of Qatari creatives in enriching the country's cultural scene.