Culture Minister Honours Two Qatari Figures For Outstanding Cultural Contributions
HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani has honoured two Qatari cultural figures in recognition of their contributions to enriching the country's cultural landscape.
HE Sheikh Abdulrahman honoured Saleh al-Obaidli and Ali al-Jaber on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of GCC Ministers of Culture, held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Thursday.
The recognition was part of a wider initiative recognising two creative figures from each GCC member state.
Officials said the honouring highlights Qatar's commitment to celebrating national talent, acknowledging cultural contributions and promoting the role of Qatari creatives in enriching the country's cultural scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment