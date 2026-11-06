Ahli Fight Back To Hold Arabi, Shahania Cruise Past Wakrah

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Ahli came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Al Arabi in an entertaining Qatar Stars League encounter at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

Al Arabi looked set for victory after taking a commanding lead towards the end of the first half. Issa Laye put the hosts ahead in the 43rd minute before Isaac Lihadji doubled their advantage in stoppage time to leave Al Ahli with a mountain to climb.

But Al Ahli mounted an impressive fightback after the break, with Erik Exposito scoring twice in the space of three minutes to rescue a point for the visitors. The Spanish forward reduced the deficit in the 59th minute before finding the net again two minutes later to complete his brace and make it 2-2.

Both sides pushed for a late winner, but neither could find a decisive goal as they had to settle for a share of the points. Al Arabi moved to 14 points and remained fourth in the standings, while Al Ahli stayed fifth with 12.

Earlier, Al Shahania returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory over Al Wakrah at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

Abdoulaye Traore gave Al Shahania the lead in first-half stoppage time, his effort taking a deflection off the bottom of the left post before going past goalkeeper Omair Abdulla Al Sayed.

Al Wakrah came close to equalising in the 72nd minute, but Amin Zahzouh's powerful effort struck the crossbar. Al Shahania made sure of the points with two late goals. Alvaro Sanz extended their lead in the 76th minute before Traore completed his brace in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The victory, their third of the season, lifted Al Shahania to seventh place with 10 points. Al Wakrah remained sixth on 11 points.

The round's biggest fixture takes place on Sunday when leaders Al Sadd face second-placed Al Rayyan at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, with both sides level on 18 points. Defending champions Al Sadd, Al Rayyan and Al Duhail are tied at the top after eight rounds, making the outcome of Sunday's clash particularly important in the title race.

Al Duhail play Al Gharafa today at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, with a chance to put pressure on the two leaders before their showdown.

Al Ahli Qatar Stars League football Al Arabi