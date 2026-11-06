Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jabalpur Slums, Rescue Efforts Underway Now

Massive Fire Erupts in Jabalpur Slums

A massive fire broke out late at night in the Gazinagar area of Jabalpur, fire officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the police control room received calls regarding the incident at around 2 AM.

Rescue Operations Initiated

Detailing the immediate response, firefighter Om Prakash Ahirwar told ANI, "Information was received by the police control room at 2:00 am that slums in Gazinagar had caught fire. Upon getting the information, we immediately dispatched firefighting vehicles and water tanks and started the rescue efforts." Multiple fire tenders and emergency water tankers were rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.

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