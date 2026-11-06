Jordan Restores City To Attract Tourists

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan's Ministry of Tourism and the Greater Salt Municipality Committee, representing the historic city about 30 kilometers from the capital, Amman, are discussing plans to restore and revitalize the city's historic center. The creation of a training center for the maintenance and restoration of historic buildings is also being considered.

Salt was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021 for its architectural legacy dating to the late 19th century and as a recognized place of coexistence between Muslim and Christian communities.

According to state news agency Petra, the creation of a training center for heritage maintenance is expected to benefit the country as a whole by expanding national expertise in the field. Revitalizing the historic center is also key to attracting tourists to the country. Salt lies along the ancient road linking the Jordanian capital to Jerusalem.

One of the sites already undergoing restoration is the city's main street, Al-Hammam, which is home to a spice market. The revitalization plan includes demolishing buildings, upgrading public infrastructure and improving services for tourists.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Visit Jordan

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