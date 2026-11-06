Jordan Restores City To Attract Tourists
Salt was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021 for its architectural legacy dating to the late 19th century and as a recognized place of coexistence between Muslim and Christian communities.
According to state news agency Petra, the creation of a training center for heritage maintenance is expected to benefit the country as a whole by expanding national expertise in the field. Revitalizing the historic center is also key to attracting tourists to the country. Salt lies along the ancient road linking the Jordanian capital to Jerusalem.
One of the sites already undergoing restoration is the city's main street, Al-Hammam, which is home to a spice market. The revitalization plan includes demolishing buildings, upgrading public infrastructure and improving services for tourists.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Visit Jordan
The post Jordan restores city to attract tourists appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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