DC Court Halts Construction Of Trump's Triumphal Arch

MENAFN - USA Art News) More thangathered onin, near theand the, to oppose a proposedby. The demonstration took place hours before thewas scheduled to vote on the project.

The NCPC subsequently approved the arch in an 8–4 vote. However, a district court judge then granted the District of Columbia and Virginia a 14-day restraining order to halt construction of the monument.

The protest was organized by Third Act DC, an environmental and pro-democracy advocacy group for residents aged 60 and up. Speakers included two Virginia Congressional representatives, an Arlington County Board member, and Greg Werkheiser, an attorney with Cultural Heritage Partners. Werkheiser highlighted how the arch would undermine the architectural and spiritual significance of the area. He is one of two individuals involved in lawsuits filed by the District of Columbia, Virginia, the Arlington County Board, Vietnam War veterans, and an architectural historian against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, all opposing the arch.

Source: Hyperallergic