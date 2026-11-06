Piaget Unveils Limited-Edition Camouflage Watch Inspired By Andy Warhol

MENAFN - USA Art News) Luxury watchmakerhas released a limited-edition“Camouflage” watch, created in collaboration with the. This new timepiece draws inspiration from

Only 86 pieces of the new iteration will be produced, a number reflecting the year Warhol created the series. The watch dial features bold colors from Warhol's portraits, incorporating sodalite and turquoise stones in blue waves, complemented by satin-finished gold and polished rose gold. Piaget used 27 individual pieces to create the dial, a process that required over 100 hours of research and development and craftsmanship.

Encased in gadrooned white gold, the watch is powered by Piaget's 501 P1 automatic caliber, which features dauphine hands and offers a 40-hour power reserve. The case back is engraved with Warhol's signature and the watch's series number. Warhol was known for his extensive watch collection, which included approximately seven Piaget pieces.

Stéphanie Sivrière, artistic director of Piaget, noted the collaboration's approach.“Our objective is to take inspiration from Andy Warhol's creations without strictly reproducing each of his works on a dial,” Sivrière said in a press statement.“The direct connection between Andy Warhol and Maison Piaget is color, particularly through the use of ornamental stones, which remains the common thread of this very distinctive timepiece.”

This is not the first partnership between Piaget and the Foundation. In 2024, Piaget received permission to rename its“Black Tie” watch, a reinterpretation of the Ref. 15102, a 45 mm cushion-shaped timepiece owned by Warhol, in the artist's honor. This license also allows Piaget to create one watch annually inspired by Warhol's body of work. The 2025 limited-edition“Collage” timepiece, featuring pink opal, green chrysoprase, and yellow serpentine on the dial, was the first under this arrangement, followed by the 2026“Camouflage” watch. Pricing for the 2026 iteration is available upon request.

As part of Art Week NYC, Jean-Bernard Forot, Piaget's Head of Patrimony, will discuss Warhol's affinity for timepieces and the collaboration with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. He will speak with ARTnews senior editor Maximilíano Durón at the PMC Studio on Saturday, November 14.

Source: ARTnews