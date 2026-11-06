Amine El Gotaibi's Wool And Metal Sculptures Exhibit At Southern Guild
The exhibition features pieces crafted from weathered copper or steel panels, revealing oxidized patinas that develop over time. These backdrops are adorned with beige and rust-colored fibers, which are either tightly knotted or left to flow freely. The cascading wool evokes mountainous and rural landscapes, connecting to the artist's focus on his home country and Northern Africa.
Wool holds cultural significance in highland regions, where textile production represents one of the oldest craft traditions. For El Gotaibi, this material choice challenges the notion that Africa's primary cultural contributions originate from its central and southern parts. An exhibition statement explains that“Wind From the North”“extends this proposition beyond fixed coordinates, imagining geography as porous and interconnected, shaped as much by what passes through it as by the lines drawn around it.”
Among the works on display are“Desert Wind” (2026), made of Corten steel and wool, measuring 200 x 130 x 50 centimeters, and“Reflection” (2026), a copper and wool piece, 346 x 185 x 40 centimeters.
Source: This Is Colossal
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