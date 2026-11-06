Missionirnewsbreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Builds Momentum With Potential 1,500-Home Pipeline

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) has signed a multiyear purchase agreement with LC Vegas Acquisitions, LLC for up to 1,500 factory-built homes over three years, representing the company's largest announced residential purchase arrangement to date. The agreement anticipates purchases of approximately 500 homes annually, subject to project schedules, site readiness, regulatory approvals and other conditions, and does not obligate the developer to purchase the units. Led by a team with experience involving thousands of residential units and more than $1 billion in real estate development, LC Vegas Acquisitions provides BOXABL with a potential channel for expanding its modular housing platform into larger residential developments. The agreement supports BOXABL's broader strategy of serving residential developers through its factory-built housing products, including its Casita and Baby Box lines, while highlighting the company's focus on scalable manufacturing, flexible configurations and more efficient housing delivery.

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About BOXABL Inc.

Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BXBL on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at

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