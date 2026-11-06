Missionirnewsbreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Builds Momentum With Potential 1,500-Home Pipeline
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About BOXABL Inc.
Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BXBL on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at
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