Study Finds That High-Risk Antibiotic Is Given To 20% Of Patients Having Dental Infections

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) When a person develops a serious dental infection, the pain can be excruciating, particularly when that pain spreads to the neck, ear and jaw. It is worse when the infection causes the neck and throat to swell. Patients often visit emergency departments, urgent care centers or their primary health provider if they are unable to see a dentist at that time.

As medical experts continue to spread awareness about the different antibiotics and when they can or cannot be used, enterprises like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) are also playing their role by...

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