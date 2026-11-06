Expert Explains Why Healthcare Costs Are Continuing To Rise In The US

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The palpable euphoria surrounding the election of Democratic healthcare professionals to key positions in the U.S. midterms as an opening to tame rising healthcare costs in the country may be over-optimistic, if an analysis by Harvard University's Associate Professor Anna Sinaiko on cost drivers is anything to go by.

For firms like Astiva Health that are on the ground in efforts to ensure that vulnerable communities get access to quality healthcare at an affordable cost, what matters is that concrete steps are taken to...

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